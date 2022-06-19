Megan Thee Stallion Spotted In Ibiza Living Her Best Life

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion works hard, so she’s allowed to play hard, too. The “Savage” rapper was spotted on a yacht in Ibiza kicking it and having a good time with her friends, including boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Reports TMZ:

Hot girl summer has officially commenced for Megan Thee Stallion — partying it up in Ibiza on a yacht — with champagne in hand and her friends along for the ride.

Meg was spotted Friday wearing a bikini and having a good time with some of her besties … her boyfriend, Pardi, also joined in on the fun.

In true Meg fashion, she’s going all out … even dumping champagne on her body and fooling around with her friends.

One thing’s for sure though, Meg and Pardi aren’t afraid to show a little PDA — even with friends around — taking some time to love on each other too.

Pardi best not ever fumble this one, just saying.

Recently, Meg spoke on her infamous incident with rapper/singer Tory Lanez and said she wants him under the jail. Seems fair.

