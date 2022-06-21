Connect Raleigh Event With Computer Giveaway Today At Chavis Park

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The free event will be held at John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on Tuesday, June 21 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.Free Computer Giveaway Three Lenovo 300e laptops will be raffled to event attendees!

Topic What is digital inclusion? Speakers from the City of Raleigh and Kramden Institute will discuss the importance of affordable access, skills, and support to effectively engage online. Attendees will hear about the City’s community-based opportunities that use technology as a catalyst to foster creativity and improve the quality of life for citizens of Raleigh.

Keynote Speaker Cyndy Yu-Robinson, Executive Director, Kramden Institute Cyndy leads Kramden Institute talent and focuses on sustainable practices, financial resources, and mission achievement. Her passions include environmental protection, DEI, and community service. Cyndy worked in public affairs roles at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Lenovo, and AECOM. Prior to Kramden, she was Executive Director of National Association of Asian American Professionals, a national leadership development organization. Cyndy has a human biology degree from Stanford University and a masters in international relations from UC San Diego. Her family also operates a karate dojo that has produced dozens of world class competitors. Panelists A panel discussion including community partners and City of Raleigh staff will discuss how broadband access, digital literacy training, and reliable, affordable home computers help ensure that all individuals and communities, including the most disadvantaged, have access to and use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Registration Attendees can register by completing the form below or in-person on the day of the event, June 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Chavis Park. REGISTER HERE

