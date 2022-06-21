K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Female rappers have gone through a lot in order to gain respect in a male-dominated field, and today are serving up bars in abundance thanks to a surplus of current lady lyricists.

One in particular is Texas-born beauty Erica Banks, who just released her debut studio album, Diary of the Flow Queen. We spoke with her to get the POTC exclusive on what a “flow queen” is exactly, in addition to discussing career beginnings, who she’s bumping now and aspirations to someday work with Drake.

Banks assured us that her most recent musical contributions aren’t even close to what she’s got in store going into the future, and that isn’t just limited to rap either. Those plans also include more personal records as well, which the “Buss It” rapper says is already in the vault and ready to drop once turn-up time is over. For now though, she says “Expect nothing less than what you have been seeing.” Let the haters marinate on that one, Big E!

Listen to the full Posted On The Corner exclusive with Erica Banks below:

Erica Banks Defines What A ‘Flow Queen’ Is And Difference Between Confidence & Cockiness was originally published on blackamericaweb.com