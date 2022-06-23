Black Music Month: Vanity Rose Pays Homage To The Iconic Women Who Came Before Them In Tribute Video

June is Black Music Month. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter decreed that the month of June would be dedicated to celebrating the African American music and musicians that have helped the country to dance, express their faith through song, march against injustice, and to defend the country’s enduring promise of freedom and opportunity for all.

Atlanta girl group Vanity Rose showed their proper respects to several legendary girl groups who came before them in their Black Music Month tribute that they released today (June 23). In the montage, the group made up of members Honey, Hennessy and Hazel pay homage to The Supremes, TLC, Total, and Destiny’s Child. You can watch the full video here.

Vanity Rose isn’t just aiming to follow in the footsteps of these legends, they’re striving to cement their path to greatness in the same capacity. Hazel states, “We salute the groups before our time because it’s not easy but the hard work they put in and the sisterly bonds they formed is why we’re here now. They paved the way for us and we want to continue to do it for others.”

“We wanted to give thanks to some of the most influential women that paved the way for us. As three black women in a group, we have a responsibility to continue what they started and to change peoples mind about girl groups and the stigmas they have about us,” said Honey, “We want to show people that we can still come together, build each other up, and be successful like the groups before us.”

Hennessey said, “It’s an honor to be able to pay homage to these iconic groups because they completely dominated their era! They play a huge part in what we are doing today in many different ways.”

Vanity Rose is well on their way to becoming a household name. They are now managed by Record Executive Michael ‘Blue’ Williams under the Family Tree / Outback Presents label. They have collaborated with well-known producers and songwriters such as 1500 or Nothin’, DJ Chose, London Jae, and more. Their repertoire combines the vocal styles of R&B with modern-day Rap and Hip Hop. They have been featured on Sirius XM, Hot97, RapRadar, HipHopWeekly, and more.

To stay connected with everything Vanity Rose, visit the site https://www.ftsoutback.com/vanityrose. Catch them performing at Essence Festival on July 2 and their new single ‘Pretty Girls Get Lonely’ releasing July 8. Let us know how you feel about their tribute in the comments!

Black Music Month: Vanity Rose Pays Homage To The Iconic Women Who Came Before Them In Tribute Video was originally published on globalgrind.com