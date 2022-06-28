GOP Senator Implies He Wants To Bring Back Segregation In Response To Roe V. Wade Decision

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

White conservatives stay telling on themselves on Twitter—and then pretending the racist sh*t they said wasn’t racist.

Former President Barack Obama posted a simple tweet joining most Americans in condemning the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which ends constitutionally protected abortion rights.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” Obama wrote.

In response, Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) shared Obama’s post with a caption that naturally led people to believe this man wanted to bring back segregation now that the Supreme court has turned the clock back on women’s rights.

“Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education,” Cornyn tweeted.

From Raw Story:

Brown v. Board of Education, ruled on by the Supreme Court in 1954, did historical justice in wiping away the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson ruling, making “separate but equal” rightfully unconstitutional.

Following Cornyn’s initial tweet, which received tremendous heated backlash, he fired off another one saying “Thank goodness some SCOTUS precedents are overruled.”

So, basically, Cornyn said something racist AF and then tried to clean it up by adding a post that implied his first post was about overruling SCOTUS precedents, not making America “Whites Only” again.

Here’s how one of his followers Klan-splained it.

“Let’s help out less intelligent fellow Americans out,” Twitter user Pradheep J. Shanker wrote. “Plessy stood as law of the land longer than Roe. That was [John Cornyn’s] point. Now if liberals are arguing Brown v. Board of Ed was wrongly ruled because of long standing precedent, then they should openly say so.”

First, Obama didn’t argue that Roe v Wade shouldn’t have been overturned because it was a long-standing precedent. He said it infringes on the women’s right to choose what they do with their own bodies. See what Cornyn and Shanker are both doing is emphasizing the “nearly 50 years of precedent” part of what Obama said and ignoring the part about how the ruling “relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.”

It’s a strawman argument that fails to realize overturning Plessy v. Ferguson gave rights to Black people while overturning Roe v. Wade took rights away from people who possess a uterus.

So, either Cornyn was making an erroneous false equivalency argument that shows a complete lack of logic or ability to think critically—or he’s just racist.

The end.

GOP Senator Implies He Wants To Bring Back Segregation In Response To Roe V. Wade Decision was originally published on hiphopwired.com