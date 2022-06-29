‘GTA’ Vibes: SpotemGottem Put In Cuffs After Trying To Flee Police On A Jet Ski

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

SpotemGottem might have thought he was playing a real-life version of Grand Theft Auto during his latest incident with law enforcement.

SpotemGottem Tried To Flee The Police On A Jet Ski

Miami police arrested the “Beat Box” crafter over the weekend after he tried to flee from officers on a jet ski. NBC Miami reports the rapper was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade jail after police successfully caught up with him.

Miami Police arrested the 20-year-old Jacksonville native, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, on charges that included reckless operation of a boat, fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.

According to an arrest report, police patrolling the area near Miami Marine Stadium tried to pull over the rapper while he was speeding on a jet ski. Police said Harden sped away after police turned their lights and sirens on. Police were eventually able to stop him, and he was placed under arrest.

SpotemGottem’s Jet Ski arrest was his latest run-in with the law when he was arrested on July 16, 2021, by US Marshals while in his Aventura hotel room.

He was pinched” on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony,” NBC Miami reports.

According to the arrest report, when the police came into the room, Harden was lying in bed with an AK-47 pistol next to him. His lawyer claims it was a laser pointer.

SpotemGottem gained notoriety in the Hip-Hop world thanks to his 2020 single “Beat Box,” which became super popular on TikTok and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

The song also spawned numerous remixes, with rappers like DaBaby, Latto, Polo G, Lil Yachty, and NLE Choppa all dropping their versions of the record.

SpotemGottem was expected in bond court Monday, NBC Miami reports.

