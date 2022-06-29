John Krasinski Was Cast As SPOILER In ‘Doctor Strange’ Due To Popular Demand

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Much to the delight of millions of Marvel fans, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness finally gave fans what they’ve been dreaming about for these past few years. SPOILERS AHEAD…

John Krasinski as Reed Richards a.k.a Mister Fantastic, and as it turns out it was due to the massive outpouring of support for The Office actor to take on the role.

Hypebeast is reporting that Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige made the call to have “Jim Halpert” become “Mr. Fantastic” and it was basically a decision years in the making. During an audio commentary for the film, the director, Sam Raimi revealed that it was Kevin Feige’s call to have Krasinski take on the role of the classic superhero due to the fan support it had been gaining ever since Marvel regained the film rights to the Fantastic Four back in 2019.

“It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be,” Raimi revealed. “And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances,’” said Raimi.

Another nice little tidbit about the film was pointed out by producer Richie Palmer who revealed that the film contained an unnoticed Doctor Doom Easter egg as Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic used Doctor Doom’s Time Platform in the scene in which he confronts the Scarlet Witch before sh*t really hit the fan.

“The detail of the teleportation device he uses to get into the scene is something we took from the comics, that’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform,” he said.

While that’s all good and fun, it seems like this might be the only time we see John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic as Raimi said this was an “alternate universe” version of Mister Fantastic. Meaning that the main MCU (Earth-616) will have a new actor cast to take on the role of Mister Fantastic. Then again, Benedict Cumberbatch was various versions of Doctor Strange in every universe he visited in the film so maybe there’s still hope for Jim Halpert to save the day in a future MCU film.

Maybe if fans make a big enough fuss about letting Krasinski retain the role, Kevin will once again be moved to call that shot and solidify his role in future MCU projects.

What do y’all think? Should John Krasinski continue to play the role many think he’s perfect for or should Marvel cast a newcomer to the franchise? Let us know in the comment section below.

John Krasinski Was Cast As SPOILER In ‘Doctor Strange’ Due To Popular Demand was originally published on hiphopwired.com