Fivio Foreign ft. Queen Naija & Coi Leray “What’s My Name,” Gucci Mane ft. Lil Baby “All Dz Chainz” & More | Daily Visuals 6.30.22

It’s been a few months since Fivio Foreign dropped his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., but his fans continue to clamore for more videos and today he blesses them with the help of two up and coming young ladies in the rap game.

Linking up with Coi Leray and Queen Naija for the visuals to “What’s My Name,” Fivio Foreign and the two aforementioned artists take to the club to turn up, make it rain and blow bubbles because it ain’t a party if no one’s blowing bubbles for no reason. It’s the little things that make the environment joyful. Money falling from the sky helps too though.

Back in the South, Gucci Mane recruits Lil Baby for the clip to “All Dz Chainz” where the two men try to give Mr. T a run for his money and flaunt a gang of iced out chains around their necks. Mr. T may not have had iced out chains but he still the undisputed champ in that arena. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rowdy Rebel featuring Dee Billz, Mr. Criminal, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. QUEEN NAIJA FT. COI LERAY – “WHAT’S MY NAME”

GUCCI MANE FT. LIL BABY – “ALL DZ CHAINZ”

ROWDY REBEL FT. DEE BILLZ – “SPOTTEMGOTTEM”

MR. CRIMINAL – “GOTTA GET MINE”

RUSS – “YES SIR”

ENCHANTING FT. JACQUEES – “WHAT I WANT”

G PERICO – “CONFESSIONS”

SKENG – “SIMPLE DUTT”

FLAGGINZ – “PSYCHO BUNNY”

EZALE – “HOTEL MOTEL”

