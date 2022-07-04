You Care: Tristan Thompson Spotted On The Hunt In Las Vegas Club

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tristan Thompson has carved out a solid career in the NBA, but it’s debatable if more people know him as the guy who has a kid with Khloe Kardashian, and cheated on her multiple times.

And for those of you who care, Thompson was spotted out on the prowl, allegedly, in Las Vegas. Hey, the guy is single.

Reports TMZ Sports:

The NBA star was seen hanging out at the Marquee Nightclub in Sin City early Sunday morning (around 1:30 AM), where we’re told he was with a posse of 3 … one dude, who seemed to be his wingman for the night, and a couple of girls. One for each guy.

Eyewitnesses tell us the group was definitely together the whole time and seemed to be having a good time — dancing with each other and chatting up with drinks in tow.

At one point, we’re told the woman that Tristan appeared to be in lockstep with actually danced up on him … and that they were very touchy-feely. As you can see in this video, obtained by TMZ, Tristan looked to be holding on to her tight, and whispering in her ear.

Slow news weekend? You care.

For the record, Thompson and Kardashian are broken up.

