Lawyer Says Disney Wanted To Sign Dr. Dre After ‘The Chronic’ Success

Dr. Dre‘s debut album The Chronic changed the Hip-Hop game back in the early 90s but who knew that even the folks over at Disney took notice of the producer’s classic album?

In an interview with Samson Shulman on the Connection is Magic podcast, Dr. Dre’s attorney, Peter Paterno revealed that the success of The Chronic had former Disney CEO Michael Eisner interested in inking Dre to the Disney record label at the tune of $4 million. The problem was that Eisner wasn’t familiar with Dre’s album content and only saw its popularity and chart-topping numbers at the time.

Being the President of Disney’s Hollywood Records, Eisner reached out to Paterno to discuss the possibility of Dre joining the Disney family only to change his mind when he got put on to what the good doctor was spitting on his timeless Hip-Hop album.

“He said, ‘How come we don’t have this record?’ I go, ‘Well, Michael, let me just read you some of the lyrics… Muthaf*cka, muthaf*cka. And you know what this is on the cover? That’s a marijuana leaf.’ The deal was $4 million. He goes, ‘We can’t do that!’ I go, ‘That’s why he’s not on the label.’”

And just like that, Dre remained on Death Row. It’s not like Suge Knight would’ve let him walk anyway. Probably would’ve rolled up into Disney’s offices with goons and bats too, or something.

At the end of the day, though things worked out with Dr. Dre regardless as Death Row went on to drop a few more classics in Doggystyle and All Eyez On Me, so we’re sure he has no problem not getting that Disney money.

