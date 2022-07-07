K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Honk for Jesus. Save your soul. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star opposite one another in a satirical comedy film appropriately titled, Honk for Jesus. The official trailer debuted and it already appears to be a must-see movie headed to theaters fall. Watch the trailer below.

This comedy film stars Hall as Trinite Childs, the proud First Lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch. She and her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, played by Sterling K. Brown, once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. In the short two-minute trailer, it previews the wild scandal that forced their megachurch to close temporarily.

Read the official film description below:

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

NAACP Image Award winner Regina Hall has been busy diversifying her acting portfolio with the acclaimed thriller film, Master, which debuted on Amazon Prime, and Hulu’s hit series Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, three-time Emmy Award-winning Sterling K. Brown has wrapped up the notable ABC drama series This Is Us, and he has taken his talents to Hulu for the historical drama Washington Black. He will also co-star with Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in the action film Shadow Force.

Catch Hall and Brown in the upcoming comedy film Honk for Jesus in theaters and on Peacock on September 3, 2022.

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch Trailer: Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Honk for Jesus’ was originally published on globalgrind.com