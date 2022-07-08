K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Michaela Coel and Donald Glover will collaborate for the first time on Amazon’s tv reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Coel joins the project, led by Glover and Maya Erskine, alongside Paul Dano and John Turturro, rounding out the upcoming series’ A-list cast.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was initially set to lead the show opposite Glover, but it was sadly announced that she dropped out. Fortunately, Coel decided to support in this exciting new series.

On Thursday, June 30, Variety broke the news that the cast will now include the 34-year-old I May Destroy Youstar and creator. She has managed to keep a low profile since the 2020 BBC hit series, which she stars in as an up-and-coming writer reeling from a sexual assault that was inspired by Coel’s own trauma and experience.

The upcoming tv adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, starring Glover and Coel follows the 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Glover and Coel together seems to be the perfect match. As the two stars have created their own ground-breaking television shows, Atlanta and I May Destroy You, respectively.

Glover interviewed Coel for GQ‘s November 2020 issue and he spoke about how I May Destroy You had inspired him. “I was like, “That is ballsy. That feels so crazy.”

“I guess the biggest compliment I can give [the show] is this: it made me feel super inspired,” Glover continued. “And [before], I was not feeling very inspired. It really broke me out of feeling that everything’s the same. Your show is such a good feeling, and flavour.”

Glover recently released the latest season of his hit series Atlanta. Coel is currently working on her I May Destroy You-follow up for BBC. She will also appear in Black Panther 2.

No release date has been set for Mr and Mrs Smith just yet. It is likely it won’t debut until 2023.

Michaela Coel Joins Donald Glover’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ TV Adaptation Series was originally published on globalgrind.com