Fivio Foreign & The Kid LAROI “Paris To Tokyo,” Lupe Fiasco “AUTOBOTO” & More | Daily Visuals 7.8.22

Fivio Foreign’s been one of the hottest rappers out in these streets and with his debut album B.I.B.L.E. planting him atop the Drill mountain, he continues to build his brand with some new work.

Linking up with The Kid LAROI, Fivio takes the Drill style overseas in the visuals to “Paris To Tokyo” where he and LAROI get some whips to drift around them (furiously Tokyo style) before turning up with the crew in a dimly lit bar.

Back in the Chi, Lupe Fiasco returns with his new clip to “AUTOBOTO” which features Lupe pushing a nice Porsche (outgrew those skateboards, huh?) through the Windy City and pulls over to drop some bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga, Murda Beatz featuring Quavo, J Balvin, Anitta and Pharrell, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN & THE KID LAROI – “PARIS TO TOKYO”

LUPE FIASCO – “AUTOBOTO”

TYGA – “WY CARAMBA”

MURDA BEATZ FT. QUAVO, J BALVIN, ANITTA & PHARRELL – “NO MAS”

BLUEBUCKSCLAN – “FYM”

SOULJA BOY – “TALKIN CRAZY”

NLE CHOPPA – “IN THE UK”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE FT. KEY GLOCK – “BREAKDANCE”

PHILTHY RICH – “HEAVY HEART”

