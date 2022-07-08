K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Stadium Goods is out here making moves and are continuing to expand beyond the secondary market sneaker game as they’re now collaborating with K-Swiss to drop some new heat for the summer.

In a press release announcing the new endeavor, Stadium Goods and K-Swiss have revealed that they’ll be dropping the STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 International on July 14th at the tune of $135. With two silhouettes on the horizon, one will be the traditional tennis shoe that the brand has become known for over the years while the other is inspired by the brand’s roots in mountaineering and outdoors for the rock climbers out there.

Some other interesting tidbits about the upcoming drop:

Early conversations started with K-Swiss’ iconic shoe, the Si-18 International, as the initial spark.

K-Swiss discovered an archived sample of the Si-18 International in a warehouse after most original samples were long gone. While restoring it to its former glory, and alongside conversations with Stadium Goods, both brands decided to collaborate on a footwear style that used the original vintage color blocking, but with Stadium Goods’ signature colors.

The hang tag on the STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 International mirrors the initial iconic feature, which illustrates how the D-R Cinch lacing system works.

The STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 International pays tribute to the original Si-18 International legacy while showcasing the primary colorway that looks like it could have appeared in the K-Swiss 90’s catalogs.

Sounds like a winner.

The STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18 will be available next Thursday (July 14) on KSwiss.com, Farfetch.com, and of course, StadiumGoods.com. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

Stadium Goods & K-Swiss Collaborate On The New ‘STADIUM x K-SWISS Si-18’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com