That took entirely too long. The highly-anticipated, sure to be heartbreaking, for those without a plug or excessive income, the Jackie Robinson Nike Dunks finally have a release date.

On July 11, Nike finally revealed that the Nike Dunk Low that honors the legacy of the late, great Jackie Robinson will be getting released the day of the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. That would be June 19.

The Nike Dunk Low pays homage to the Black man that not only broke the color barrier in major league baseball but was one of its most outstanding players of all time. As for the kicks, the Brooklyn Dodgers great’s quote from 1947 gets printed across the shoe’s blue hits: “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me…All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

The blue and white colorway is a nod to an “aged version” of his OG Dodgers uniform and there is a 75th-anniversary emblem on the tongue to mark his arrival with the Dodgers, and Black men in the MLB. That was actually on April 15 aka Jackie Robinson Day, which was rumored to be the shoe’s release date, but here we are. There’s also a Swoosh along the toe vamp and his retired number 42 on the heel.

Besides selected retailers like UNDFTD, the Nike Dunk Low x Jackie Robinso will release on SNKRS, surely via a draw, and will leave a long list of clenched fists and L deliveries. But if you do hit, you came up.

Check out the detailed images below.

Incoming L Alert: Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Low Finally Get Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com