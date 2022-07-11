SUPREME Cancels Bullet Hole Vans Release Because DUH

While neither brand has revealed why the sneakers have disappeared, it seems to be a safe assumption that SUPREME is being sensitive to the recent tragic events in America. Over the last couple of months several mass shootings have occurred throughout the country with one just happening this month on July 4 during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwRPehFGDA/

The SUPREME Bullet Hole Vans have yet to reappear on resale sites such as StockX, Grailed or eBay. But when they do expect to pay top dollar as these shoes may never be formally released.