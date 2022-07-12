Blxst ft. Rick Ross “Couldn’t Wait For It,” 8Ball & MJG “Love and Happiness” & More | Daily Visuals 7.12.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Blxst is really coming up in the world, having collaborated with the likes of Nas, Snoop Dogg and Blueface amongst other artists, and now the South Central, LA crooner links up with one of the biggest bawse’s in the game for his latest cut.

Linking up with Rick Ross for his visuals to “Couldn’t Wait For It,” Blxst heads over to the Rozay’s residence in the A to brainstorm, break bread and puff on cigars like the shot callers they are.

Taking the scene further down South and to the West, Hip-Hop OG’s 8Ball & MJG return with a new clip to “Love and Happiness” in which the Memphis artists style with some old-school whips before doing a show where they’re shown well-earned much love and appreciation.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, Kyle Dion, and more.

BLXST FT. RICK ROSS – “COULDN’T WAIT FOR IT”

8BALL & MJG – “LOVE AND HAPPINESS”

FREDO BANG – “SAY PLEASE”

KYLE DION – “SPOON & BANG”

SAUCE WALKA – “AWWW”

ASIAN DOLL FT. SHEEMY – “OBSESSED”

CHINESE KITTY – “ATTITUDE”

YUNG MAL – “RIGHT BACK OUT”

