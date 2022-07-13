Prodigy ft. Berto Rich “You Will See,” Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. Michael Kiwanuka “Aquamarine” & More | Daily Visuals 7.13.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been five years since the tragic passing of Hip-Hop legend, Prodigy of Mobb Deep and though many thought we’d never hear anything new from him after a few years, today we get some new work from one of the most Infamous rappers from Queens.

Recently his estate released some new visuals to “You Will See” which features stock footage of P while he was still with us on this earth and plan on dropping Prodigy’s posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine sometime this summer. Rest In Power, King.

Keeping with Hip-Hop legends, Black Thought keeps on dropping bars that make you think, and in he and Danger Mouse’s Michael Kiwanuka-assisted “Aquamarine,” Thought looks into the camera as he spits his verse to make sure you know where these jewels are coming from.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rico Nasty, Yung Flex, and more.

PRODIGY FT. BERTO RICH – “YOU WILL SEE”

DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT FT. MICHAEL KIWANUKA – “AQUAMARINE”

RICO NASTY – “SKULLFLOWER”

YUNG FLEX – “POP MY SH*T”

MUNI LONG FT. SAWEETIE – “BABY BOO”

MAYORKUN – “CERTIFIED LONER”

SOFAYGO – “COUNT ME OUT”

BURNA BOY – “VANILLA”

