The highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 “Travis Scott” Low “Reverse Mocha”‘s haven’t even dropped yet and already we’re getting word of another colorway set to drop during the holiday season later this year.

Yesterday news broke that a sleek grey, black and white colorway of the highly sought-after silhouette is expected to release on December 15th and man are these joints a beauty. Originally thought to be a “Friends and Family” exclusive the “Black/Phantom” Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1 Lows were originally seen when worn by Travis Scott months ago and while many felt these would never see the light of day it seems like they indeed will be hitting retailers.

Naturally, you can expect stock numbers on these to be as low as previous Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1 releases. Ranging from 60,000 pairs to 100,000 pairs, drops of previous colorways of this silhouette left sneakerheads frustrated and angry as Nike seems intent on keeping this particular collaboration as scarce as possible while pumping out restocks of the Air Jordan 1 “Heritage” and “Brotherhood” on a weekly basis. No one wants those like that!

For now, the release date for the “Black/Phantom” Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1’s is set for December 15th. If you don’t hit for retail you can expect to pay more than $1500 on the secondary market if you feenin’ for these like that.

Will you be trying to land a pair of these when the release date comes around? Let us know in the comments section below.

L’s On Deck: Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Phantom” Colorway Incoming was originally published on hiphopwired.com