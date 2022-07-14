George Foreman Fights Back Against Sex Abuse Allegations From The ’70s

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For many, George Foreman is a boxing legend that pulled off a very lucrative second act as the inventor of the globally-loved George Foreman Grill. Two women see him in a totally different light though and plan on suing the Olympic gold medalist for sexual abuse they allege happened during the 1970s.

Big George himself is calling foul on these allegations and has spoken out recently to make it clear that it’s nothing more than a multimillion-dollar extortion plot.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

talkSPORT Boxing Editor Michael Benson reposted a statement that Foreman released on the forthcoming allegations (seen above), where he states, “Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.”

He goes on to “adamantly and categorically” deny what’s being said about him by the two women, further adding, “The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

According to TMZ Sports, the unnamed women both plan to file a lawsuit against Foreman this week in Los Angeles. They claim to be linked to Big George through their fathers, who had a friendship and working relationship with Foreman during the time of the alleged abuse.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!”

“I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God,” he ended his public statement by affirming, also adding, “I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court.”

We hope justice is served either way, but definitely would hate to see Foreman get added to “the list.”

“I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

George Foreman Fights Back Against Sex Abuse Allegations From The ’70s was originally published on blackamericaweb.com