K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The internet was on fire last night with news that Drake was arrested in Sweden for weed. And we all know that if there’s one thing that the internet can do with a rumor, it’s spread it like wildfire.

Drizzy’s team has since confirmed that that event simply didn’t happen. Before the rumor was debunked, #FreeDrake started trending online.

An official from Drake’s camp released a simple statement: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”

“Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.” – Drake’s Team

It’s unclear where the rumor began, but many believe that it’s related to the Brittney Griner situation going on in Russia, where the WNBA superstar has been detained for months over a marijuana vape cartridge. A$AP Rockey was also arrested in Sweden in 2019.

No, Drake Wasn’t Arrested For Weed in Sweden was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com