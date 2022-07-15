K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s most exclusive outlets is going from playlist to television. Hulu has ordered a new show based on RapCaviar.

As per Deadline Hulu has ordered RapCaviar Presents from Spotify and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, to series. The documentary series is set to tackle some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the Hip-Hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture. The series is an extension of Spotify’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, RapCaviar, the leading destination for conversations and culture. The channel has featured over 13,500 artists to date and currently has over 14 million followers.

The eight-episode series will premiere in November 2022 on Hulu with early episodes featuring some of Rap music’s most popular names, including Tyler, the Creator, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Roddy Ricch. The series will be executive produced by Karam Gill (Showtime’s “Supervillain”), who will also serve as creative director, Steve Rivo (CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”), who will also serve as showrunner, Carl Chery, and Liz Gateley, who are overseeing creative for Spotify, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of IPC.

Photo: RapCaviar / Spotify

Culture: New Doc Series Based On Spotify’s RapCaviar Playlist Coming To Hulu was originally published on hiphopwired.com