Not much is known about Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but recently fans got some nice little tidbits about what to expect from the highly-anticipated film and when we can expect the first trailer.

Aside from learning that the first trailer for Wakanda Forever is set to debut at the annual San Diego Comic-Con on July 23rd, fans also got their first look at the Iron Heart’s MK1 suit that’s to be worn by the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). How this plays into the plot of Black Panther is a mystery but judging by the pic of her standing alongside Shuri, Nakia and Okoye, you can bet she’ll be joining them in battle against the film’s antagonist, Namor The Submariner.

This will be the perfect introduction to Iron Heart before she gets her own series on Disney+.

Still, everyone is wondering who will be taking on the mantle of The Black Panther? Will Shuri be the new protector of Wakanda going forward in the MCU? Will it be Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger as rumored? Maybe Winston Duke’s Lord M’Baku? We have no clue other than that it won’t be the dearly departed Chadwick Boseman (RIP, King).

Regardless of whom or what, best believe we’ll be checking out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it hits theaters on November 11. Will you be checking it out come this November? Who do you think will be the new Black Panther? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fans Get Their First Sneak Peak Of Iron Heart In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com