We all can use a little guidance at some point in our lives, and self-help books usually do the job at putting things into perspective on any given topic.

Ashley Brittney Silva, co-star of OWN’s Love & Marriage: DC and lovely wife to the homie DJ QuickSilva, is aiming to heal the world with what she calls a “self re-discovery book” titled Do That Sh!t.

“I am so proud of myself,” the new author wrote as a caption for the official online pre-order announcement post (seen above), giving further details on what the book will entail by adding, “In this journal I share stories about my life that have helped to define me. We also will chat about self awareness, self loving and self forgiveness.”

More information on the content in Do That Sh!t by Ashley Silva below, via the official press release:

“More than affirmations delicately woven together, this book is a collage of intimate stories, undeniable truths, unapologetic revelations, and most importantly cues that inspire you to reshape the way you think about your life. In this poignant self-redefining guide, Ashley gets real about the realities of self-doubt, depression, chasing the life you need, want, and deserve by any means necessary, and dealing with the realities of the series of events that have served to shape who you are and what you will become. Nothing in this book is sugarcoated, Ashley tells it like it is. Do That SH!T is the response to the voices that inundate us with empty messages of happiness. Instead, you are encouraged to get up, get out, and become the hero of your own life. Whatever you desire can be yours, but you must be willing to conquer yourself to go out and get it. Are you ready?”

Congrats, Ashley! You can expect Do That Sh!t to arrive in physical bookstores and on digital platforms beginning in Fall 2022. Pre-order now by clicking here.

‘LAMDC’ Star Ashley Brittney Silva Releases Self Re-Discovery Book ‘Do That Sh!t’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com