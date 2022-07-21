Peep The Trailer For ‘BREAKING’ Starring John Boyega & Michael K. Williams

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost a year since the tragic passing of beloved actor, Michael K. Williams and while he’s sorely missed we’re lucky enough to see his genius once again in a new film alongside John Boyega.

We now have our first trailer for BREAKING which stars Williams as veteran Brian Brown-Easley, who holds up a bank after realizing he’s got nothing left to his name and would rather set it off than let the VA make off with his disability paper. Based on a true story, BREAKING tells the tale of Easley trying to expose his struggle for the nation to see while connecting with police sergeant Eli Bernard (Michael K. Williams) as he negotiates the hostage situation.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Boyega had nothing but praise for The Wire actor saying, “Incredible… To see the trailer today brought back all those emotions and feelings and just being on set with him.”

We not gonna lie, this looks like one of those films that tugs at your heart throughout the hours.

Check out the trailer for BREAKING below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops later this year.

