A cancer diagnosis is one of the more unfortunate fates in life that can strike anyone at any time of their development, be it a newborn or an NFL star.

22-year-old Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is sadly experiencing what that means after recently being diagnosed with Leukemia, which is expected to also sideline his debut season in the NFL as he gets through recovery.

Metchie III released a statement (seen above) to explain the illness in his own words, officially confirming it as Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia which he thankfully says is “the most curable form of Leukemia.” He also wrote, “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” later stating that his main focus will shift from football to “health and recovery.”

More below on the NFL career thus far of the former University Of Alabama all-star, via ESPN:

“The Texans traded up in the second round, sending three picks to the Cleveland Browns, to select Metchie 44th overall in the 2022 draft.

Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Alabama before tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game in December. Before this diagnosis, he had said he expected to be ready for training camp.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement Sunday that the Crimson Tide football program will be behind Metchie ‘every step of the way’ and that it is ‘a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey.’”

We’re hoping the Texans hopeful has a speedy recovery, and even outside of the sports realm comes out of this situation with a stronger mindset and greater outlook on life.

We’re rooting for you, champ!

Texans Rookie John Metchie III To Miss Debut NFL Season After Leukemia Diagnosis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com