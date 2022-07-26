K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Queens rapper Consequence has been in the game for a few decades and while his relationship with Kanye West dates back to Ye’s early years at Roc-A-Fella Records, we’ve lowkey wondered why he himself never got down with the Roc.

Apparently, it almost happened and it was way before Kanye West was even in the picture. In a recent interview with Nore on Drink Champs, the cousin of Hip-Hop legend Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest opened up about his relationship with Kanye West and revealed that at one point Jay-Z was pondering signing him to the label. Unfortunately for Cons, he was already inked to his cousin’s imprint, The Ummah.

“At one point, when I was still signed to Q-Tip… I was supposed to sign to Roc-A-Fella. Well, not supposed to, but Jay was very interested in picking me up.”

Explaining that he knew Jay since 1995, Consequence explained that he and Jay didn’t have a personal relationship but “intermingled” whenever they had a chance. “He spoke to Q-Tip about me, and you know at the time me and Q-Tip was going through a lot of personal things. So we didn’t go that route, but I ended up kind of going that direction anyways. And I’m saying this because I’m actually saluting Jay, because you know we’ve had our share of troubles. But, he’s always seen the value in what I brought to the table.”

Man, what could’ve been. Had Consequence signed to Roc-A-Fella his career trajectory would’ve went in a whole different – and more successful – direction. Would’ve been interesting to see if he would’ve went at fellow Queens brethren, Nas during the whole Jay vs. Nas era.

Eventually, Consequence ended up signing with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label and he’s been going hard for Ye ever since.

Check out the full interview below and let us know if you think Consequence on The Roc would’ve been a great move for both parties in the comments section below.

Consequence Reveals That Jay-Z Wanted To Sign Him To Roc-A-Fella was originally published on hiphopwired.com