Spider-Man & Daredevil To Become Street-Level Heroes In The MCU

Last year Charlie Cox’s Daredevil finally made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and it seems like it was part of a bigger plan for Marvel. Apparently, the two superheroes are set to expand the MCU’s “street-level” threats.

Taking a break from having Spidey fight intergalactic aliens and villains from different dimensions, HypeBeast is reporting that Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige plans on having your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and the Man Without Fear take the fight to the streets of New York instead of the skies above earth and whatnot. Feige explained the move at San Diego’s Comic0Con which got lost in the mix of many other exciting reveals that had the internet buzzing for the past few days.

After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

Comic book heads know that Spider-Man and Daredevil have big beef with one New York underboss known as Kingpin and given that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin too has made his MCU debut in Disney+’s Hawkeye, it’s only a matter of time before he crosses paths with both Spidey and Daredevil.

When will this ultimate crossover happen? Who knows but when it does you can believe it’ll be quite the spectacle as fans have been waiting for something like this to happen for a hot minute. Hopefully, they don’t keep us waiting too long though as Disney+’s Daredevil series is set to drop in 2024. Will Spidey be featured in the series? Will it lead to a movie? We’ll have to wait to find out.

In other MCU news, Ryan Gosling has publicly stated that he wants Marvel to bless him with the honors of playing Ghostrider on the big screen and if Marvel knows what’s good for them, they’ll grant the man his wish.

Just make it happen, Kevin. The MCU needs some new celebrity blood going into the next few phases and teaming Ryan Gosling with Mahershala Ali’s Blade and possibly Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher for a Midnight Son‘s film would be next level forreal forreal.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Feige’s plans for Spidey and Daredevil? Let us know in the comment section below.

Spider-Man & Daredevil To Become Street-Level Heroes In The MCU was originally published on hiphopwired.com