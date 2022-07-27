K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After months of speculation, sneakerheads have finally gotten their first official look at the highly-anticipated A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 4’s and though many feel they’re not as hard as the mockup that’s been circulating for a while now, they’re still pretty damn hard.

Yesterday (July 26) images of the kicks began circulating and instead of a sail-colored silhouette with grey and purple accents on the midsoles, the good people over at A Ma Maniére decided to give the classic kicks a “Violet Ore” suede colorway with a black/Muslin midsole and burgundy crush bottom sole.

According to Hypebeast: Matte premium purple leather uppers are paired with matching netting and laces while additional detailing comes by way of polished buttons at the collars, quilted sock liners and insoles, black “NIKE AIR” heel tabs, and co-branded tongue tags. Each pair is also expected to come with special hangtags and packaging.

While many took to social media to slander the colorway, we’re feeling these. Still, people fell in love with the first mockup (which may not have even been legit) that hit the internet a minute ago and were expecting something more akin to those. Regardless of whom or what y’all know these will not only be in high demand when release day comes around but will also be fetching a pretty penny on the resale market after a stupendous amount of L’s are dished out that same day.

Check out the alleged mockup that people wanted to see below and let us know which one you prefer and whether or not you’ll be trying to cop a pair when the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 4’s drop sometime later this year.

No Reps Allowed: First Images Of The Upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com