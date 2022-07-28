Beats By Dre Reunites With FUTURA For New Beats Studio Buds

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Beats By Dre is looking to get back on top of the audio game and have enlisted the help of an OG graffiti artist to help them craft some next-level earbuds for music lovers out there.

According to HypeBeast Beats By Dre has tapped Futura Laboratories for their next flashy special-edition Beats Studio Buds that are sure to catch the eye as they are bound to rock your ears. It feels like it’s been forever since Beats By Dre headphones and earbuds were the must-have accessory out in these streets, so it’s only right that the company try to get some of that buzz back for 2022. So why not once again call on OG graffiti artist FUTURA to help them create something fire for the summer?

Doused in the inventive artist’s signature “atom” motif, the Beats Studio Buds supply high-quality audio and offer Class 1 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation. Additionally, the earbuds feature a transparency mode and one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices with up to eight hours of listening time. Notably, the device marks the second collaboration between Beats and FUTURA, following their previous Solo HD delivery in 2013.

Sounds like a banger.

To coincide with the release of the limited-edition earbuds, FUTURA put together a playlist on Apple Music dubbed Futura Laboratories which features classic cuts like “Still D.R.E.,” “Scenario,” and “Run To The Sun.”

“Music has always been a necessity in my creative space,” said Futura in a statement, “but music on my Beats Studio Buds take me to an entirely isolated inner space.”

The special-edition Beats Studio Buds will be available this Saturday (July 30) at 10am ET on Futura Laboratories’ webstore, END Clothing and Beats By Dre website, and will retail for $149.99. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.

