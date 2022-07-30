Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 7.29.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re back with the last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh for July! Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

One of the dope things about doing this playlist is that it exposes us to so many different styles and flavors. This edition of the drop leans heavily into what we always do, which is to take Hip-Hop from all over and put it together for your listening pleasure.

We open up the list with the late, great Young Dolph and his surging “Hall Of Fame” joint, followed by a moving tribute towards Paper Route Frank from Bankroll Freddie on the track “Letter To Dolph.”

Wiz Khalifa is back with his new multiverse project and the Pittsburgh stoner delivers cool vibes on the track “Big Daddy Wiz” featuring Girl Talk. Gucci Mane assumes the mantle of elder statesman with the track “Dissing The Dead” which warns against rappers talking down on their opps. It’s an interesting turn of events considering Guwop has done the same in the past.

New Def Jam signee Armani White drops off the fun-loving “BILLIE EILISH.” joint, and we featuring a standout cut from Joey BadA$$’s new 2000 album in “Brand New 911” featuring Westside Gunn.

Strong salute to Cities Aviv, Ja’King the Divine, UFO Fev, T.F, THE 6TH LETTER, Flee Lord, Josiah The Gift, Rahiem Supreme, Yella Beezy, Mickey Diamond, Domo Genesis, and more. Check out the flyness below.

