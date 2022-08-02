There are always two sides to every story, especially when it comes to artist contracts. Mase says that Fivio Foreign was telling half-truths when he discussed his $5K record advance.
As per Complex, the Harlem native paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game to course correct Fivio’s prior appearance. The “Big Drip” rapper said he originally signed with Mase for only $5,000.00 on the podcast. He explained he did a song called “Blixky Inna Box” with Jay Dee and Dee Savv, which piqued Betha’s interest in all three MCs.
He explained that he signed with him during their first meeting. “The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it” he said.
—
Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty
Mase Responds To Allegations That He Only Gave Fivio Foreign A $5K Advance was originally published on hiphopwired.com