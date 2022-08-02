T-Pain “That’s Just Tips,” Reason “Barely Miss” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a while since T-Pain’s dropped off some new work as he’s been busy judging other people’s talents on the Go-Big Show, but he’s carved out some time to get back in the studio and give his fans what they’ve been missing.

Coming through with a new video for “That’s Just Tips,” Teddy Penderazz gets his southern swagger on and hits up a lodge to turn things up and give the strippers something to work the pole to and the people something to dance to.

Back out West, Reason looks to keep the TDE label bumpin and for his clip to “Barely Miss,” he turns a trap house into a gentleman’s club as he has some thick young ladies working the stripper pole and rockin’ goon masks as well. We’re not mad at that, actually. Takes “Ride or Die Chick” to a different level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and more.

T-PAIN – “THAT’S JUST TIPS”

REASON – “BARELY MISS”

FREDO BANG – “2 DEATH”

JACKBOY – “SHOW NO LOVE”

THAT MEXICAN OT & DRODI – “PIMPIN PLATINUM”

BABYTRON & TRDEE – “BLAH BLAH BLAH”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE FT. KENNY MUNEY – “RIGHT NOW”

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

