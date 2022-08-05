Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Deliver New Album ‘You Take Credit, We’ll Take The Check’

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud’s long-awaited reunion is upon us!

The two have a long-standing collaborative history. Even as established in the industry as they both are, a lot has transpired since the last time they connected, ‘Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired‘ (2020), and there’s little debating that both artists have experienced a major level up in between.

Both Jay and Harry have seen their profiles raised exponentially. Jay Worthy has since signed with Griselda Records, appeared on Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning (‘True Story’), released a new project with LNDN DRGS (Burnout 4), and collaborated with Larry June on the breakout 2 P’z In A Pod.

Harry Fraud has been equally as busy. Since the last time he and Jay worked together, he has produced chart-topping projects for Curren$y (TheOutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department) and French Montana (Montega).

Now, Jay and Harry are back with their latest re-formation with You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check, which is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can stream it here.

“We did this album in the Hamptons on some real player shit” Jay Worthy recalls. “We wilded out, ate good, swam and rode bikes. It was a beautiful experience, to say the least.”

“This album is the second chapter in me and Worthy’s musical story. The last project was the appetizer and this is the main course” Harry Fraud explains. “We’ve refined the sound this time around and zeroed in on the lavish textures that compliment Jay’s manual full of game told through his raps. All the way down to the cover art, which is a view from inside the diner off the last album’s cover. The title is a sentiment we both share, f*ck the credit, give us the bread because at the end of the day you can’t pay your bills with clout.”

Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, ‘You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check’ features appearances from Larry June, Curren$y, Conway The Machine, Big Body Bes, Kamaiyah, BandGang Lonnie Bands, MadeinTYO & A$AP Twelvyy.

Let us know how you’re feeling about the new album in the comments!

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Deliver New Album ‘You Take Credit, We’ll Take The Check’ was originally published on globalgrind.com