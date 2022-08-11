Happy Birthday To You, Hip Hop!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I love a good birthday celebration and today it is all about Hip Hop!

On August 11, 1973, there was an 18 year old DJ by the name of Kool Herc who was throwing a party in New York and during his set, he decided to try something different. Instead of playing the songs in full from start to finish, he played their instrumental part or the breaks and transitioned between songs and during those parts, his friend was on the microphone and hyping up the crowd and from there, that is one of the many ways that hip hop was born.

So, today marks the 49th anniversary of that moment!

Throughout the years, hip hop has changed sooo much! From the music of course, but also fashion, lingo, art, food, and more!

What are some of your favorite moments in hip hop? Do you remember the song/album/artist that got you hooked to hip hop?