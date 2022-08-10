King Von ft. OMB Peezy “Get It Done,” Trapland Pat ft. Rick Ross “Big Business Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today King Von would’ve turned 28 years old and though the beloved Chiraq soldier is no longer with us (R.I.P.) his team released some new visuals to honor the memory of Chicago’s favorite son.

Almost two years after his untimely death, we get the visuals for King Von’s OMB Peezy featured cut “Get It Done” in which we watch the two rappers flossing and shining through their hood during better days and enjoying the riches that this rap game afforded them. Rest in Power, King.

Down South, Trapland Pat welcomes the Bawse, Rick Ross to his hood, and in the clip to “Big Business Remix,” the two men give the locals something to talk and tweet about as they turn up on the block and get things poppin’ for the Summer.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Critch, Ice Spice, and more.

KING VON & OMB PEEZY – “GET IT DONE”

TRAPLAND PAT FT. RICK ROSS – “BIG BUSINESS REMIX”

JAY CRITCH – “CLOSE TO ME/ACTIVE”

ICE SPICE – “MUNCH (FEELIN’ U)”

B.O.B, BABY TATE & BLACK BOE – “BAD LIL BISH”

DEREZ DE’SHON – “DIRTY MIRROR”

HOTBOII FT. BIG30 – “IN MY FIELD”

FREDO BANG – “2 DEATH”

