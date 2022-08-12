NewMusicFriday – Traumazine Is Giving Me Life!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

My favorite thing about Fridays is all of the new music we get!

Our Hot Girl Leader, Megan Thee Stallion, dropped her newest album on us called “Traumazine.”

It has features on there from Rico Nasty, Key Glock, Latto, Jhene Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, Lucky Daye, Future, and more.

From first listen, I think it is a pretty solid project, but I have to admit, I am a little tired of the things the kitty cat can do and what this eggplant can do if you catch my drift, but other than that! lol! I really like Tina Snow’s flow on these songs and some of the beats are crazy good too!

What do you think about the new Megan Thee Stallion album?