Young Thug Slapped With 6 Additional Charges In RICO Case

Young Thug, currently jailed as he and members of his YSL collective face a number of charges in an ongoing RICO case, was hit with six additional charges according to a new report. The Young Slime Life honcho and Hip-Hop artist has been imprisoned since May and was denied bond recently ahead of an impending trial to come at the top of 2023.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Young Thug, 30, saw charges added by the Fulton County Superior Court along with four other co-defendants in the RICO matter. Young Thug, given name Jeffery Wiliams, was given new changes of participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun and drug charges according to the outlet’s reporting.

“Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes,” Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel offered in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday (August 10). “We cannot wait for a trial date.”

Young Thug is slated to report for trial in January of 2023.

