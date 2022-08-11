Brent Faiyaz Says He Would Randomly Stay With Women He Met Around NYC During The Pandemic

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Morning Hustle tap in with singer Brent Faiyaz. Headkrack and Lore’l talk to the Wasteland star about hiss relationships, music and more!

We all can admit to doing some strange things to pass the time during the start of the pandemic but Brent might have us beat! In this clip, the singer confesses to randomly staying with women he meet while walking The New York City streets- that’s if he felt they were a vibe of course! He said some have even cooked him empanadas while he camped out for weeks! Don’t try this at home folks!

