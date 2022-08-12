Tat, Tat, Tat It Up: Drake Mocks His Dad’s Tattoo of Him & Responds With A Face Tattoo of His Own

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake shared a photo making fun of the portrait his dad Dennis Graham got of his son’s face five years ago. The Toronto artist shared a photo reminiscing on his dad’s thoughtful attempt. Meanwhile, Drake paid tribute to his mom with his freshest ink. Check out the photos below.

Drake took to Instagram to poke fun at his dad’s old ink. He posted a photo of the five-year-old photo this week, trolling his supportive pops. The two share a brief exchange on the post.

“I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me,” Graham responded in the comments.

“I love you and miss you,” he added.

The unforgettable ink is etched in fans’ brains as one of the most unflattering photos of the beloved artist. It is a headshot of Drake, which is massive in size. It fills half of Graham’s arm. Dennis Graham got the tattoo in response to Drake tattooing his mugshot on his arm in 2014.

Money Mike is the artist who did Graham’s original tattoo for free in hopes of securing more clients from the promotion. He discloses to TMZ that the tattoo didn’t come out as good as it could have because at the four-hour mark he was rushed to finish the job.

In 2018, a year after the rush job, Drake’s tattoo artist, Inal Bersekov, redid the piece for Graham.

Check out the side-by-side comparison from the original to the most current design below:

One fan compared the original design to “Handsome Squidward” from SpongeBob:

Another said the portrait favored Aaron Hernandez:

Despite his dad’s terrible tattoo choices, Drake isn’t finished filling his skin with ink. He recently inked his mom’s initials on his face.

Check out his new tattoo below:

Let’s see how his mom responds. If it’s anything like Dennis Graham, she may want to call up Drake’s tattoo artist first.

Tat, Tat, Tat It Up: Drake Mocks His Dad’s Tattoo of Him & Responds With A Face Tattoo of His Own was originally published on globalgrind.com