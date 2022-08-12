Opportunity For Minority & Women-Owned Raleigh Businesses

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For Minority- and Women-owned businesses, this effort by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, StartUp at Wake Tech, LM Restaurants and Lenovo will increase the presence, inclusion, and equity of business ownership in Downtown Raleigh. MORE DETAILS HERE

CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR OCTOBER 2022 – MARCH 2023 PLACEMENT

The deadline to apply is Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:59pm.

APPLY NOW

Not ready to apply? Let’s stay in touch! Complete the interest form to be notified of upcoming application cycles. MORE DETAILS HERE

INTEREST FORM

Roxanne Lundy

Storefront Manager

Downtown Raleigh Alliance

(919) 821-6977

roxannelundy@downtownraleigh.org

Current retail tenants:

The Bath Place – Natural Soaps & Body Care

TrêsLife – Natural Hair & Skin Care

Previous retail tenants:

Unorthodox Vintage – A collaboration between Sir Chance’s Vintage + She Thrifty Apparel

Program overview:

Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street is a pop-up retail store program in Downtown Raleigh at 17 E Martin Street. This storefront location is available for pop-up retail tenants looking to share an affordable retail space with other up-and-coming retailers, participate in business counseling, and experience the Downtown Raleigh market.

The goals of the program are to:

Provide affordable retail space in a desirable location within Downtown Raleigh to Minority- and Women-owned businesses

Provide counseling opportunities for tenants to grow their business through StartUp at Wake Tech

Give tenants the opportunity for retail success in a storefront location, further boosting their confidence to sign a long-term lease within Downtown Raleigh

This is an ideal business opportunity if:

You have a retail business that you want to expand to a storefront location in Downtown Raleigh

You only need a small area to operate

You do not currently have a physical storefront location in Raleigh but have been considering opening one

You are welcoming, customer-service oriented, and willing to share space with other businesses

You are motivated and driven to grow your business through the counseling opportunities provided by StartUp at Wake Tech

You are motivated and driven to market and advertise your pop-up to generate sales and foot traffic

You are prepared to submit a business plan (including marketing plan and financial plan)

Location:

17 E Martin Street is positioned on a high foot traffic street within the center of Downtown Raleigh. The retail space is 1,230 square feet and boasts floor to ceiling windows for high visibility. It is surrounded by many popular restaurants, residential units, offices, and other nearby retailers.

MORE DETAILS HERE

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Opportunity For Minority & Women-Owned Raleigh Businesses was originally published on foxync.com