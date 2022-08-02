K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Durham County Board of Elections in conjunction with Durham County Kids Voting is formally announcing the first ever Kids ‘I Voted’ Sticker contest for Durham County. The winning design will be chosen by Durham County students in grades K-12 and will be given to kids attending the polls with their parents.

The deadline to submit your design is August 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. To submit your design to the Durham County Board of Elections, click the link below! A paper version of the submission application will be available at the Board of Elections office if needed (201 N. Roxboro Street)! If you have additional questions, please contact the Board of Elections. CONTEST RULES HERE

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT DESIGN

Durham Kids “I Voted” Sticker Contest was originally published on foxync.com