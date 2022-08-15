Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete 

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock is currently best known for antics involving her rapper boyfriend, Blueface. But, she was once featured on reality television. In mid-2020, Rock competed on the Fox series, Ultimate Tag.

In the video, she is called by her nickname Seany and is seen blazing through an obstacle course.

Host JJ Watt praises Rock calling her a “natural athlete” in the clip that is going viral again given her new social media fame.

Black Twitter praised the now 22-year-old who completed the course in only 50 seconds.

“Chrisean really brings something new to the table everytime I see something about her,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Chrisean could have an amazing career without blueface. she’s easily likable. they need to put her on The Challenge.”

Another user wrote, “Truth of the matter is, Chrisean is an athlete and good at it, if she really wanted to try again and do sports, she would prosper. Meanwhile, Blueface has no talent and that’s why he holds her back. He needs her to keep him relevant.”

The social media attention comes after Rock herself tweeted, “He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today…save the date august 10th 2022.”

Despite her excitement about the new relationship development, social media users have advice for the 22-year-old. One user noted, “Chrisean Rock is getting a lot of media attention right now I hope she’s got a decent team who will help her use the opportunity to grow her brand and make a name for herself besides being blueface’s gf.”

