Check Out These School Supply Drives In The Area

It’s time for the kids to head back to school. Here’s a list of some area school supply drives. Want your event added to the list? Email Karen Clark at kclark@radio-one.com

The Daniel Center for Math and Science 2nd Annual Back To School Bash

Saturday, August 20th at 12pm

735 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

Free supplies on a first come first serve basis

Coach LeVelle Moton and PJ Tucker 13th Annual Back To School Community Day

Saturday, August 20th from 10am to 1pm

Raleigh Boys Club

605 N. Raleigh Blvd, Raleigh

Free shoes, backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games and prizes

Strong Tower Christian Fellowship

Saturday, August 20th from 3-5 pm

11704 US 70 Bus Hwy Clayton

Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church

Saturday, August 20th from 11am – 1pm (or until supplies last)

Giving away 100 free back packs, school supplies, E-gift cards and a small lunch to kids who attend. This is a drive-thru event. Please stay in your car.

718 E Church Street, Tarboro

