5 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Is The Queen Of Bikinis

Who slays a bikini better than Mary J. Blige? No one! If Mary isn’t creating a hit song or touring the world, please believe she’s somewhere getting her style on! Mary is known for her iconic, around-the-way girl looks. The Grammy award winner hit the scene in the ’90s with jazzy ensembles, influencing a fashion culture and cultivating that “fly girl” look.

Nowadays, the 51-one-year-old is still giving us lessons on how to rock a look or two. You can catch Mary sporting a Gucci ensemble one day or taking it fashionably easy in some MCM thigh-high boots the next day. The “I Can Love You” singer has mastered streetwear and now has moved on to donning bikini looks that force you to yell out, “Go Mary!”

Although summer is making its exit soon, Mary is slinging these bikinis looks like the season is just getting started. In case you haven’t seen her serve in a bikini or you need a reminder of why she is the s*&%, below are five times our girl took home the trophy for best bikini.

Leave it to Mary J. Blige to find a hat to match her bikini look. This black and white swim look is too cute for the water. We love how Mary turned the ensemble up by adding blinged-out jewelry.

Anything orange goes well with Mary’s smooth, brown skin. This two-piece bikini shows off Mary’s curves perfectly. The textured bag and her long gold tresses make the look pop.

Black women invented yellow, and this bikini look proves it. The off-the-shoulder top is beautiful, and the snake print bikini bottoms are hot! Again, Mary’s flashy jewelry and blonde mane turned the look up.

This gorgeous beach look is dreamy! The orange coverup paired with the pink swimsuit bottoms is a stylish contrast.

Yellow never fails Mary, and this crocheted beach serves! A jumpsuit coverup is unique and fun for beachwear.

