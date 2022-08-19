K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe is a great storyteller—historically in his music and more recently on social media. So it only makes sense that the Bronx rapper will be starring in his own one-man show this fall.

And to sweeten the deal, the show will reportedly be getting a special introduction by none other than Dave Chappelle.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Joe told TMZ Hip-Hop. “I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade are the show’s co-producers while filmmaker Chris Robinson will be at the helm as the director. Joe certainly has plenty of content to mine for the show as a Puerto Rican and Cuban who grew up in The Bronx, discovered Big Pun, became a platinum artist, served jail time for tax evasion, and continues to thrive as a rapper, businessman and social media personality.

Joe Crack has a forthcoming memoir titled The Book Of Jose that’s due to be out November 15 and should coincide with the premiere of his one-man show.

The post Price Still Right: Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show, Dave Chappelle Will Intro appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Price Still Right: Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show, Dave Chappelle Will Intro was originally published on hiphopwired.com