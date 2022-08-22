Anitta & Missy Elliott “Lobby,” DaBaby “Waitress” & More | Daily Visuals 8.22.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It feels like it’s been forever since Missy Elliott was dominating the charts and dropping banger after banger, but today the iconic Hip-Hop artist returns to lend a hand to an up-and-coming talent that you’re sure to hear a lot from going forward.

Linking up with Anitta for the visuals to “Lobby,” Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott comes out of hiding to show he hasn’t missed a beat since taking a break from the game and busts a move or two to prove she can still cut a rug on the dance floor in 2022.

DaBaby, meanwhile, looks to get his career back on track and off the “canceled” train and, for his clip to “Waitress,” crashes a MAGA-ish bar where the patrons are rowdy and ready for the next insurrection to go down in 2024.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks, B.o.B., and more.

ANITTA & MISSY ELLIOTT – “LOBBY”

DABABY – “WAITRESS”

ARMANI CAESAR, BENNY THE BUTCHER & STOVE GOD COOKS – “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP”

B.O.B – “BLUE”

Z-RO – “ROLL ONE DEEP”

LARRY JUNE – “DON’T CHECK ME”

THE HOMIES – “OUT HERE”

TARRUS RILEY – “BABYBLUE”

JAY 305 & GIRL TALK – “HARD TIMES DON’T LAST”

