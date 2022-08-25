Thank you, Joe…Finally

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We all have heard the news about student loan forgiveness thanks to our president, Joe Biden. Biden’s plan cancels up to $10,000 of student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 each year. For recipients of a Pell grant, a federal grant for low-income students, can get up to $20,000 forgiven.

Did you know that the average student in NC has nearly $40,000 in student loan debt?

WRAL News visited the campus of NC State to ask students how they felt about the news where about 85 percent of the students on campus use some sort of financial aid to get through college.