A pregnant woman is hospitalized after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue.

WRAL reports on Thursday (August 25), Raleigh Police responded to a call at 1:49 pm in the 1000 block of New Bern. Maya Sherrod, 25, was shot in the head, as a bullet crashed through the rear window of her gray Hyundai Sonata. Her boyfriend, Tyshaun Debnam, was riding with Sherrod at the time and believes that road rage triggered the shooting.

Debnam says that the incident happened too fast for him to process. However, his heart hurts for Sherrod, who just found out that she was 1 month pregnant.

“I kind of blacked out,” he said. “When I heard the shots, I just blacked out.”

Both sides of the road were closed near the intersection for several hours. They reopened by 4:30 pm.

Garner Police said they received the description of the suspect’s vehicle and located it driving into Garner. After losing track for a brief time, the suspect was located near his vehicle in the 1200 block of Vandora Avenue. The suspect was quickly captured after trying to flee on foot and is now in custody with Raleigh Police.

Pregnant Woman Shot At Raleigh Intersection In Apparent Road Rage Incident was originally published on foxync.com