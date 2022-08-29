VMA’S 2022 Recap!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday night was a big night for Hollywood with the 2022 Video Music Awards taking place!

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow were the hosts for the evening and there were a few iconic performances but the main one definitely went to Ms. Nicki Minaj for her Vanguard performance where she performed a medley of some of her biggest hits. Her acceptance speech was also meaningful where she showed appreciation and thanked a lot of people and other artists that inspired her Flo and kept her going.

I wouldn’t say it was a big night for hip hop to win in a majority of the categories and I also felt like the whole awards was kind of all of the place and I still want to know the purpose of those twerking holograms on my tv during J. Balvin’s set, but I digress!

Check out the full list of winners and let me know what you thought about the awards show and what was your favorite and least favorite moments.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/mtv-video-music-awards-winners-2022-full-list-1235207426/